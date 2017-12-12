New CEO Dickerson Can’t Save Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock

Meal delivery service Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN ) has enjoyed a lift in recent weeks as a new CEO and a vote of confidence from Barclays gave APRN stock some much needed momentum. Over the past 5 days, APRN stock price has gained 2.39% as sentiment surrounding the company improved.

However over the course of the year the stock has fallen more than 60%. What Happened? Earlier this month, Blue Apron replaced CEO and founder Matt Salzburg with the firm’s CFO Brad Dickerson. The move was applauded by analysts and sent the stock 17% higher in just a few days.

Dickerson’s experience at Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA ) during the athletic apparel maker’s high-growth days gave investors reason to hope that he will be able to guide APRN into a similar phase.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler also helped propel APRN stock higher by upgrading his rating on the stock from “Underweight” to “Equal Weight.” Sandler commented that the company appears to be reaching a stabilization point and commended the firm’s decision to name Dickerson as CEO.

Trouble in the Kitchen

While it is true that shaking up the corporate leadership could be a good thing for Blue Apron’s business, Dickerson is inheriting quite a mess that will be difficult to repair quickly. The fundamental problem with Blue Apron is that the company struggles to retain members.

Because of that, APRN has to market heavily to get new people signed up to the service and eventually the company is going to run out of new customers to get on board. Until the firm fixes its customer retention problem, APRN stock will struggle because continuously finding and on-boarding new users is not a sustainable business model.

Is that something Dickerson can fix? It’s difficult to say. For one thing, there’s a question as to whether or not meal delivery services like Blue Apron are simply a fad. The fact that people are not willing to continue the service after the initial trial suggests that once the novelty of meal-deliveries has worn off, there won’t be much of a market left.

