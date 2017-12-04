Assassin’s Creed Origins: 7 December Updates to Know

Assassin’s Creed Origins has a number of December updates that fans of classic Super Nintendo and PlayStation games might love.

Here are seven updates you can expect of the Ubisoft game this December:

Perhaps the most anticipated update is a new quest that will allow you to ride around Egypt in a Chocobo-inspired horse, from the popular Final Fantasy franchise.

The update is the third of the Trials of the Gods, placing the main character Bayek in a battle against three Egyptian deities. Anubis and Sobek were added in November, while warrior goddess Sekhmet can be defeated in the new update.

Assassin’s Creed Origins fans who missed the first two fights will still get an opportunity to take them down.

The new patch also includes a new difficulty mode called ‘Nightmare,’ as well as an enemy level-scaling option for the entire game, plus a gladiator-based Horde Mode.

“The event quest, Here Comes a New Challenger, will introduce you to Horde mode to satisfy your warrior longings. You can prove yourself in the Cyrene arena against unlimited waves of foes. We recommend Level 32 or higher,” says Ubisoft.

The Gladiator Items Pack is coming on December 12 with some gladiator gear for Bayer, while the Wacky Items Pack is a perfect fit for the game’s bath towel costume.

It is unclear when the Assassin’s Creed Origins update is coming out.

The game is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.