AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Solid Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) a Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $85.7 billion market value, AZN ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for AZN by Portfolio Grader places it 37 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 215 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,308 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AZN has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AZN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. AZN's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AstraZeneca places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AZN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of AZN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.