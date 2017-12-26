AT&T (T) a Sell on Flopping Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) a Sell. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 43 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 64 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. T's market value is $239.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 37 among the 43 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores achieved by T are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

T's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give AT&T a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures T's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at T's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, T currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.