AT&T (T) a Sell on Sagging Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking T has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is one of 44 companies within the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. T's market value is $234.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 38 among the 44 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. AT&T's fundamental scores give T a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge T's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, T currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.