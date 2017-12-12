Activision Blizzard, Inc. Stock Investors Need to Put Pro Gaming on Their Radar

Just this past weekend, video game publisher Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) was put front and center within the gaming world. Two of its titles served as the battlegrounds for tournaments. Overwatch just began league play in Los Angeles and Call of Duty competition got underway in Dallas. Will it help ATVI stock?

Source: Shutterstock

Truth be told, it’s not as if these two events, or any like them, are going to single-handedly propel ATVI stock higher. On the flipside, whether anyone without a finger on the pulse of video-gaming cares to believe it, this so-called “eSports” movement is a key piece of the future.

Companies like Activision Blizzard and rival Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA ) can grow on these. Ignore the trend at your own peril.

Yes, Professional Video Gaming

Ready to be blown away? You can now get paid for playing, well winning, video games. For the top players, the potential isn’t chump change either. Those gamers who play the aforementioned game Overwatch can make $50,000 or more per year in the pro ranks, and that’s just for playing the game.

Not included in the figure is the income those gamers can garner from sponsorships or selling other, ancillary products. Six-figure incomes aren’t unusual in this business. What’s more amazing than the paychecks some of these top gamers can pocket, however, is how organized these leagues are.

In eSports, the “league” is a particular game. Rather than the NFL, fans follow “Call of Duty” players. Instead of keeping tabs on a particular NBA team, enthusiasts will watch their favorite group of gamers play combat simulator Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

And these teams aren’t ad-hoc assemblies. They’re organized with a standing roster and given team names (and yes, even uniforms). Like their athletic counterparts, they get paid to win.

Even more amazing is that, just like major league baseball or professional football, video gamers will pay to see their favorite pro players compete in an arena. All told, eSports event revenue is projected by NewZoo to reach nearly $700 million this year, with the tally growing to $1.5 billion by 2020.

Like professional sports though, ticket sales are just the beginning. It’s the “everything else” that drives revenue to incalculable levels.

Next Page