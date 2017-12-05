AutoZone, Inc. Stock Revs Up on Q1 Earnings Beat

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO ) stock was up today following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2018.

During its fiscal first quarter of 2018, AutoZone, Inc. reported earnings per share of $9.96. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $9.33 from the same time last year. It also helped AZO stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $9.81 for the period.

AutoZone, Inc. reported net income of $281 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2018. The seller of automotive parts and accessories reported net income of $278.13 million in its fiscal first quarter of 2017.

Revenue reported by AutoZone, Inc. for its fiscal first quarter of the year was $2.59 billion. The is up from its revenue of $2.47 billion reported in the same period of the year prior. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $2.54 billion for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 and was a boon to AZO stock.

AutoZone, Inc. notes that its same-store sales for its fiscal first quarter of 2018 were up 2.3% when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. AZN points out that it opened 16 new stores, relocated one store and closed another store in the U.S. during its fiscal first quarter of the year. It also opened five new stores in Mexico during this period.

AutoZone, Inc. says that its operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 34.6% during its most recent quarter. This is higher than its operating expenses as a percentage of sales of 34.1% from the same time in fiscal 2017. The company attributes this to hurricane-related costs and deleverage on occupancy costs.

AZO stock was up 2% as of Tuesday morning, but is down 11% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.