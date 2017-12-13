Avalon Bay Communities’ (AVB) Earnings Visibility Makes it Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Avalon Bay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. AVB has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $25.2 billion.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AVB has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AVB's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AVB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Avalon Bay Communities places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AVB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AVB currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.