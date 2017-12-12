What an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Ford Partnership Could Mean

Just like its U.S. counterpart Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), never let it be said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE :BABA ) is predictable, even if at times confusing. Recently, the company told BABA stock holders it would be teaming up with American automobile icon Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) to sell more vehicles in Alibaba’s home market, China.

Reading between the lines and taking note of the lack of details offered so far it’s relatively clear that not even the companies themselves really know where this is all going to go. On the flipside, it’s an interesting prospect as it opens the door to a market Ford hasn’t done particularly well in and makes BABA stock even more dynamic.

In the meantime, not only will Alibaba collects some revenue by providing the financing to sell Ford’s cars, like Amazon’s “everywhere” strategy, such a partnership brings consumers even deeper into the Alibaba ecosystem. It could have a significant impact on BABA stock.

Strange Bedfellows, But Why Not?

Just for perspective, of the $36.5 billion revenue Ford generated last quarter, only $3.7 billion of it came from the Asia-Pacific region. Pre-tax profits for this arm only amounted to $289 million. That’s not much and even less impressive given that China is the world’s biggest automobile market.

On the other hand, one could argue there’s lots of room for growth. How much growth potential is on the table remains in question, though the corporate duo is about to find out, even if in some unusual ways. One of those unusual ways may be the sale of vehicles via what appears to be a giant vending machine.

Buyers would make their selection online using Alibaba’s popular ecommerce venue Tmall, make payment arrangements and then take a trip down to the car lot/parking garage/vending machine. Such a process would indeed meet Alibaba’s goal of making purchasing a car as easy as buying a can of Coke.

For all the snickering and jokes and tentative plans that have been made though, the two parties themselves may not know exactly where the three-year agreement is going.

Alibaba less-comically said: “The agreement aims to explore new ways to redefine how consumers purchase and own vehicles, as well as how to leverage digital channels to identify new retail opportunities.”

