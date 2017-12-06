The Equity bulls have been in complete control for months. But the bears recently succeeded in beating up on Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) stock. It fell 15% since its high in October. But there is a difference between bearish price action and a bearish set up. As long as the macroeconomic thesis remains as it is now, investors will buy the dips including BIDU stock.

So today, I want to take advantage of the sale and set a bullish trade that would generate income from Baidu stock into January.

It might not be all smooth sailing. Technically, I recognize that BIDU stock may have just started a measured move lower that could eventually target $210-per-share. Although it’s not a forecast, it is a possibility for which I have to make room.

How to Play BIDU Stock

In addition to the technical vulnerability, Baidu stock may have come too far too fast. Year-to-date, it’s still up 40%, so there is plenty of room for dips. But given its growth and fundamentals, the stock ramp is justified.

Besides, the October correction shook off the weak hands and deflated much of the 2017 froth. So if the markets in general don’t fall apart, BIDU stock should stabilize into year-end. And therein lies my opportunity.

No, I won’t buy the stock and hope for a rally. Instead, I will sell downside risk below proven support. If it holds, then I would create income with no out-of-pocket expense.

BIDU is a momentum stock so it moves fast. Using options to generate income allows me to leave a buffer zone. This way I don’t need to be surgically accurate with my entry points.



Click to Enlarge

Also, the fundamentals on BIDU are attractive. Even though it is a growth stock, it’s not bloated. It trades with a 32 price-to-earnings ratio, which is inline with that of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), so it’s in good company there.

The experts on Wall Street agree with me that BIDU stock is worth the investment. It is now trading 12% below the average price target, so in theory there should be plenty of upside left in the stock.

