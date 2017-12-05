Banco Santander (SAN) a Buy on Robust Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) is computed using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

As one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector the company is a member of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. SAN has a market value of $105.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for SAN by Portfolio Grader places it 98 among the 340 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Financials sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Banco Santander has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SAN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SAN's score for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Banco Santander a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SAN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SAN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.