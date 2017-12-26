Bank of America (BAC) Earnings Momentum Restrict Rating

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is a $312.5 billion in market value constituent of the Banks GICS industry group where the ranking for BAC by Portfolio Grader places it 134 among the 339 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. BAC is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 349 among the 761 companies in the sector and number 2,480 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BAC as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. BAC has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BAC has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Bank of America's fundamental scores give BAC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges BAC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BAC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of BAC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.