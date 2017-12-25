Bank of America (BAC) Earnings Momentum Restrict Rating

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is a component of the 339 company Banks GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. BAC's market value is $312.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BAC puts it 134 among the 339 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 349 among the 761 companies in the sector, and number 2,480 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BAC has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. BAC has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Bank of America has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BAC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bank of America a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BAC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.