Bank of America (BAC) Quant Score Hamper Rating

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector, and a component of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. BAC's market value is $293.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BAC puts it 181 among the 340 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 430 among the 757 companies in the sector, and number 2,903 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BAC has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bank of America has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BAC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bank of America places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BAC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BAC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.