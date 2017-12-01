Best Buy Co Inc Stock Has Finally Made Its Turnaround Move

In August of this year, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) CEO Hubert Joly warned owners of BBY stock that Q2’s same-store sales growth of 5.5% wasn’t the “new normal.” And strictly speaking, he was right. For the third quarter of the year, same-store sales were only up 4.4%.

In retrospect we can see that Joly was mostly trying to stave off excessive exuberance that would lead to impossibly high expectations for the future, and he was successful in that regard BBY stock fell nearly 12% the day the numbers were posted.

Investors weren’t fooled for long though; shares have fought their way to a gain in the meantime. The $64,000 question is, with two solid quarters to its credit and earnings now in their fourth year of measurable, meaningful growth, can we now finally declare the turnaround effort has worked? In a word, yes.

The Turnaround Has Taken Hold

It’s not something many investors anticipated being said back in 2012, when Joly was named as chief on hopes that he’d be able to turn the ship around.

The electronics retailer was essentially in shambles thanks to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and the relationship was tense between the Board of Directors, then-CEO Brian Dunn and founder Richard Schulze. That baggage had the potential to be the undoing of the company.

Even after the dust settled following Joly’s first few weeks on the job, the pros had their doubts. In November of 2012, just prior to a key meeting with Wall Street’s key analysts, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter commented “I just think people are going to be truly unimpressed with anything they [the company’s management team] have to say.”

Best Buy stock is up more than 300% since then. Annual operating income has improved from nil to a pace of $1.85 billion. Sales are much stronger too.

The turnaround caught plenty of people off guard, who had largely deemed Joly’s experience with his previous employer, hospitality and travel company Carlson an irrelevant background.

While it’s a consumer-facing business that requires a penchant for customer service, many assumed competing against an ecommerce giant was a bit of his wheelhouse. Big mistake.

