BCE (BCE) a Strong Buy on Best-in-Class Quant Score

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BCE has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company is one of the 65 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector and is a component of the 44 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. BCE's market value is $43.7 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 44 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BCE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCE's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. BCE's fundamental scores give BCE a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BCE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BCE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.