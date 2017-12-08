BCE (BCE) Shares a Buy on Quant Score

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is one of the 65 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector, and a constituent of the 44 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BCE is $43.6 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 44 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 13 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 760 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BCE is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BCE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCE's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. BCE's fundamental scores give BCE a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BCE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.