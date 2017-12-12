Before Buying Shopify Inc Stock, Check Out These 3 Companies

Fact #1: I’m a fan of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP ).

Fact #2: InvestorPlace columnist Tom Taulli recently wrote a piece about Shopify stock that has me questioning my commitment to one of Canada’s tech stars.

I’m so confused about this stock right now that the best thing I can do is look to others for guidance.

Understanding Shopify’s peers, their business models, and how they make or intend to make money is critical to me in deciding whether to remain a fan of this fast-growing e-commerce company.

Here in no specific order are the three businesses I believe can help me make up my mind about Shopify stock.

Wix.com

The Israeli-based company started out helping small businesses build websites but moved into the e-commerce arena with its Wix Stores platform that allows users to operate an online store that’s integrated into Wix’s other components, including Wix ShoutOut which enables small businesses to carry out social media and email marketing campaigns.

It might not have the e-commerce capabilities that Shopify does, but it gets the job done at a fraction of the cost. In 2017, Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX ) integrated its products and services with Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) allowing its more than 305,000 e-commerce subscribers to accept payments online and off.

Like Shopify, Wix has yet to make a profit, although on a non-GAAP basis, it did generate an operating profit of $3.4 million in Q3 2017.

For the entire fiscal 2017, it expects revenues to grow 46% year-over-year to $424 million with free cash flow of $69 million, 91% higher than a year earlier.

By comparison, Shopify expects revenues to be $658 million for fiscal 2017 with an adjusted operating loss of $1.5 million.

Square

Although Square started out with a card reader processing payments, it’s since moved into many different areas of business including lending money for growth capital.

It too loses money on a GAAP basis but continues to move closer to the promised land. In the meantime, you can expect adjusted revenue growth of 41% in fiscal 2017 to $966 million with 14% adjusted EBITDA growth YOY to $135 million.

