Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.B) Earnings Visibility Penalize Rating

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co (NYSE:BRK.B) is a constituent of the 16 company Diversified Financial Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 757 company GICS Financials sector. BRK.B's market value is $480.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BRK.B puts it 13 among the 16 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 439 among the 757 companies in the sector, and number 2,928 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BRK.B is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

The Financials sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Financial Services industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BRK.B has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BRK.B's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BRK.B's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's fundamental scores give BRK.B a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BRK.B's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of BRK.B's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.