Google Reveals 10 Best Android Apps of 2017

Google — owned by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) — has revealed what the 10 best Android apps of 2017 were.

The company created a list of Android apps that were popular, inventive and offered something completely different from any of its competitors. Here’s the top 10, according to Google:

What The Forecast?!! – This weather app is unlike any regular one as it shows you the real weather along with comedy. You can choose whether or not it includes profanities, and it uses more than 6,600 different phrases to describe the weather.

Boomerang – The 90s were a great time for cartoons thanks to the resurgence of old classics such as Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry in a channel called Boomerang. The channel is now a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month.

TopBuzz Video – Much like Twitter has a list of trending topics on the site, TopBuzz Video offers a glimpse into which viral videos are all the rage at the moment.

Yarn – This app offers stories in the form of text messages in genres such as romance, horror and comedy.

Photo Editor – With this app, you can edit your images by adding stickers, filters and emojis to them.

Bubble Witch 3 Saga – Gaming continues to be an integral part of the smart device experience and Bubble Witch 3 Saga is frantic, colorful and very popular.

Magic Tiles 3 – This gaming title became one of the best Android apps of the year thanks to its gameplay, which mimics that of Guitar Hero or Rock Band.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars – Fans loved this game, which was named the "Best Game" of the year, according to Google. You get to build machines and battle other players.

Ballz – This simple game is a brick-breaking extravaganza that doesn't require much thinking.

Super Mario Run – Rounding out the list of the best Android apps is the first Nintendo smartphone game.

