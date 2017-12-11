Best-in-Class Metrics for Quant Score Keep Diageo (DEO) a Strong Buy

Currently, Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DEO has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is one of 34 companies within the Beverages GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. DEO has a market value of $89.1 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DEO puts it 8 among the 34 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Diageo has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. DEO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Diageo's fundamental scores give DEO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DEO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of DEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.