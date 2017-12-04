Best-in-Class Quant Score Makes Unilever (UL) a Strong Buy

With a $86.4 billion market value, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Personal Products, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Staples, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 27 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 271 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

UL is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. UL has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Personal Products industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Unilever has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. UL's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Unilever places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view UL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of UL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.