Best-in-Class Sales Growth Keeps Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) a Strong Buy

Currently, Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A) has a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. RDS.A has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

RDS.A is one of 289 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. RDS.A's market value is $145.8 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 289 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RDS.A has attained well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RDS.A's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. RDS.A's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Royal Dutch Shell's fundamental scores give RDS.A a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges RDS.A's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at RDS.A's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of RDS.A's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.