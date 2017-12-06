Best Stocks for 2018: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Will Grow in 2018

Editor’s note: This column is part of our Best Stocks for 2018 contest. Charles Sizemore’s pick for the contest is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD ).

I really hate admitting defeat, but it looks like I may have to throw in the towel on InvestorPlace’s Best Stocks for 2017 contest. With one month left to go in 2017, my pick — General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) — is up a respectable 27%.

Unfortunately, that’s only good enough to secure me a fifth-place ranking this year. Louis Navellier is running away with it with a 78% year-to-date return in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). But even if Nvidia stumbles over the next month and General Motors enjoys a nice rally, I’d still have to contend with formidable competition in Matt McCall’s Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ), up 52% on the year, and Brett Owens’ CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR ), up 45%.

Well, you can’t win ‘em all.

At any rate, it’s time to start looking ahead to the new year. In 2017, the investment themes that worked were large-cap technology stocks and Bitcoin. But at this point, those trades are looking a bit crowded, so I wouldn’t bet on them lasting through 2018.

On top of that, the broader bull market is looking a little long in the tooth. The S&P 500 cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio, which takes a 10-year average of corporate profits as a way of smoothing out the effects of the economic cycle, recently hit 32, its highest levels since the late 1990’s internet bubble. Starting at these levels, we’re likely looking at flat or even negative stock returns over the next eight-10 years, at least if history is any guide.

I’m not quite ready to call a market top here, but I think it makes sense to be cautious at this stage of the bull and to focus on the few pockets of the market that are still cheap. As we saw during the 2000-2002 bear market, dividend-paying value stocks performed very well in the early stages, even while the broader market fell. 2000 and 2001 were fantastic years for value investors.

This brings me to my pick for InvestorPlace’s Best Stocks for 2018 contest, blue-chip master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD ).

Enterprise products is one of the world’s largest infrastructure companies, owning and operating tens of thousands of miles of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) pipelines in North America, as well as storage and processing facilities. EPD has assets in every significant U.S. shale basin, and as of November 2017, the company had over $9 billion in growth projects under construction. Quite simply, Enterprise is an energy infrastructure powerhouse.

Lower energy prices have been a problem for the industry over the past several years, though EPD is mostly insulated, as the overwhelming majority of its revenues are fee based and tied to volume rather than price.

