Best Stocks for 2018: Amazon.com, Inc. Is Ready to Deliver

Who’s ready to take on the experts? 2018 was InvestorPlace’s second year polling its readership about what the best stock of the coming year would be. And like last year, some of the top picks from our poll weren’t all that surprising. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) put in strong showings, a bit ahead of their tech peers Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

The write-in options were also interesting. There were a bevy of tech options, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) earning the most write-in votes.

Gaming companies also got a bid — in addition to the 120 votes for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) in the main poll, there were bids for Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO ) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ). There was even one for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA )! (But given the “LMAO” after that submission, I have to assume the writer finds that as unlikely as I do.)

But some people went out on more surprising limbs. Betting on a comeback, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) both earned a handful of votes. Some dozen people think the bitcoin run-up will continue apace.

But even with all that, there was one clear winner that stood head-and-shoulders above the rest, with more than 1,800 votes. In the end, it was difficult to argue against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Everything it wants to try, it just tries.

Does it always work out? Of course not — remember the Amazon Fire mobile phones? Whether in sports or in business, batting a thousand is a nigh-impossible feat, but Amazon’s batting average is high enough that investors feel confident that the winning will continue.

That’s why, for the second year in a row, the readers at InvestorPlace have chosen to back Amazon in the Best Stocks contest.

They’re not the only one — Louis Navellier has decided to return to Nvidia again as well — and in both cases it’s easy to see why.

For Amazon’s part, despite a plateau for a big chunk of the middle of the year, the AMZN stock price leaped higher at the end of October on the back of not just an earnings beat, but an earnings demolition. Revenue came in at $43.7 billion, more than a billion above the consensus of $42.14 billion. Earnings of 52 cents stomped all over expectations for 3 cents. And AWS also flexed its muscles, bringing in $4.58 billion vs. expectations of $4.51 billion.

If AMZN stock can still surprise the Street that hard, what might it have in store for us in 2018?

Speaking of surprises, Amazon had those aplenty for investors last year. Remember when they all-of-a-sudden announced their bid for Whole Foods? How about rumors of their entry into the pharmacy space? Don’t forget how their search for a second headquarters location has outsiders wondering if it’s the second coming of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets.

And while President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Amazon, so far nothing substantial has come of it.

In the 2017 contest, Amazon isn’t doing too badly, battling in a surprisingly tight race for second place behind Navellier’s NVDA pick (I told you his repeat pick wasn’t a surprise either). And next year should be good too. Even barring surprises, it’s a place where people spend for fun in good times and will likely spend to save themselves money if things go south economically.

In other words, there are plenty of reasons to believe that AMZN stock could take home the top prize in the Best Stocks for 2018 contest.

