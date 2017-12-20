Better Analytics Upgrade of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Hold

The current recommendation of Hold for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has been derived by using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

FCX is a $24.6 billion in market value member of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FCX puts it 61 among the 123 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. FCX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 116 among the 266 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 1,940 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Materials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FCX has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FCX's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Freeport-McMoRan places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FCX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of FCX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.