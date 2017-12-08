Friday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone May Include Better Battery

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a more powerful iPhone battery. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone Battery: A new rumor claims that the 2018 will see the introduction of a better iPhone battery, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to put a battery in its 2018 iPhone devices that has 10% more power than its current ones. The rumor claims that this will be possible by making a single-cell battery with in L-shape design. The iPhone X uses a two-cell battery with an L-shape design. It also says that these batteries will make it into two of the three smartphones coming out next year. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

TV App: Apple is expanding its TV app to more regions, AppleInsider notes. The tech company is now offering its TV app to users living in the U.K., France and Germany. This app acts as a hub for TV shows and other videos that users can watch through their set-top boxes. The app was previously only available to users living in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Norway and Sweden.

iPhone X Demand: A recent rumor claims that supply chain demand for iPhone X parts is decreasing, reports BGR. This rumor says that suppliers started seeing less orders for iPhone X parts in November and that they are continuing to decline. It claims that suppliers are starting to worry that AAPL will reduce its iPhone X shipment target for the first quarter of 2018 due to the lowering demand.

