BHP Billiton (BBL) a Buy on Solid Earnings Visibility

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is a component of the 123 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. BBL has a market value of $38.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BBL puts it 40 among the 123 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge BBL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BBL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.