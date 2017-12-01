BHP Billiton (BBL) a Buy on Superior Earnings Visibility

BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) is ranked as a Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BBL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

BBL is one of the 267 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a constituent of the 124 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. BBL's market value is $39.8 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BBL by Portfolio Grader places it 44 among the 124 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BBL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of BBL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.