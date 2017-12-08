BHP Billiton (BHP) a Buy on Superior Earnings Visibility

BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BHP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

BHP is classified as a constituent of the 123 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of BHP is $67.4 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for BHP by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 123 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Materials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure BHP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of BHP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.