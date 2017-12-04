3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Sometimes its amazing how the market can change over a weekend, which is one of the reasons that we often hold off on adding new positions on Friday afternoons. This weekend’s news cycle focused heavily on the tax reform bill pressing through Congress resulting in this morning’s strong reversal of Friday’s selling spree.

Over the short-term, we expect the news to carry stocks higher except for some of the technology sectors. Today’s Three Big Stock Charts looks at Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY ) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP ). All three of the companies are breking into volatility rallies that should carry them higher into the New Year.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

The combination of higher rates and strong economic activity has the larger banks in rally mode.

Bank of America shares are flashing signs that the intermediate-term trend is ready to carry shares higher as the stock heads into the seasonally strong year-end trade.

Shares of Bank of America bounced from their 50-day moving average twice in as many weeks, showing the strength of this trendline. This 50-day is also trending higher, indicating a strong intermediate-term bullish trend.

Last week, the stock broke above its top Bollinger Band, which acts as the catalyst for a volatility rally. Shares are now back above this threshold, which will continue to draw fast buying to the shares.

Shares are moving into overbought territory as the RSI reaches above readings of 70. This could put some selling pressure on the stock, but the intermediate-term trend is more likely to maintain the bullish trajectory.

