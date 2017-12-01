Over a Billion Users Make for Good Reasons to Go Long Facebook Inc

Mega-tech took it on the chin on Wednesday. Although they found footing on Thursday, they are still down billions in market cap. They may still have time to recover the rest if the flow of good news from Politicians on the Tax bill continues.

Source: Shutterstock

Critics of high-tech stocks like Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) complain that they have run too far. The stock is up 50% in 12 months. By the way this is true for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) too. They are all up over 40% for the same period. Of them all, FB is the cheapest relative to their respective growth rates.

Facebook has over a billion users who are engaged daily and for hours at a time. The potential of such a base is extremely exciting to me.

It is hard not to find new income streams from such a clientele commitment. We know they are making forays into video, so Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) should be really worried.

A steep stock chart doesn’t necessarily make for an expensive stock. And neither does a high price tag. So FB stock at $177 per share is still reasonably priced. It sells at a 33 price-to-earnings ratio and 8.5 price-to-book. Given that it grows around 50% and maintains 85% gross margins, the price tag is earned.

Technically, Facebook stock has had its challenges of late. This recent dip is its third incident in two months. It has recovered from the last two, but the fewer times traders test FB stock support, the better. The steep rise means that it becomes important to hold the ascending trend line. Else if the bears breach it then they could invite momentum sellers.

Next Page