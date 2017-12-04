Biogen (BIIB) a Hold on Uninspiring Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) a Hold. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. BIIB has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

BIIB is a component of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. BIIB has a market value of $67.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BIIB puts it 133 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Biogen has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIIB's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Biogen a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge BIIB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of BIIB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.