Big Black Friday Numbers Won’t Save J C Penney Company Inc Stock

Blowout Black Friday weekend shopping numbers is creating a rising tide that is lifting all names in retail. But that doesn’t mean I am a suddenly a fan of much maligned J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) or JCP stock.

Source: Shutterstock

By most estimates, the Black-Friday-through-Cyber-Monday shopping period was really good for all retailers this year, even really beaten-up names like JCP. Digital sales growth was broad-based and came from multiple different names (not just Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN )), while brick-and-mortar foot traffic declines are moderating.

But a strong end-of-November showing doesn’t dramatically alter the “down and out” narrative for JCP stock.

Strong Black Friday Showing for JCP

Both JCP and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) have come out and said that they had strong showings on Black Friday, including robust digital sales growth.

They aren’t lying. Just look at search interest trends. Search interest related to the big department stores was largely higher during Black Friday 2017 than it was during Black Friday 2016.

This is especially true for JCP, which saw search interest spike 15% higher year-over-year in November. Last November, search interest fell 2% year-over-year.

But that doesn’t make JCP stock a buy.

Foot Traffic Still Falling

By most estimates, foot traffic during this all-important shopping period was still down YOY. This means brick-and-mortar retail is still shrinking.

This shrinking won’t end anytime soon — nor will it slow down by much. The U.S. has about 23.6 retail square footage per capita. That is 40% more than Canada, 5 times as much as the United Kingdom, 6 times as much as Japan and 10 times as much as Germany.

When you have something that big shrinking like it is, certain players are doomed to get squeezed out of the mix. The biggest occupants in those malls are department stores like Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ), Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), and JCPenney. Thus, the guys most likely to be squeezed out of the mix are department stores.

But they won’t all be squeezed out; just the worst ones. And for a long time now, JCP has been the worst department store, due to its lack of differentiation from digital retail.

It is important to note that, although JCP did have a strong Black Friday showing, management has not updated guidance. And the most recent guide from JCP is quite ugly. It underscores a big problem with the struggling retailer: the store can’t drive traffic unless it runs heavy promotions.

When you are already running on narrowly positive profit margins and a have ton of debt on the balance sheet, you can’t really afford to cut margins much more. From this standpoint, I don’t really see JCP being able to grow both margins and comps in the foreseeable future.

