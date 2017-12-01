Blue Apron Holdings Inc Pops on New CEO Announcement

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) stock was on the rise today with the announcement of a new CEO.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc’s new CEO is Brad Dickerson. He will also be serving as the company’s President. Dickerson was chosen by APRN’s Board of Directors to take over the roles of President and CEO from co-founder Matt Salzberg.

With Dickerson taking over as CEO, Salzberg is now serving as the Executive Chairman of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Dickerson was previously the CFO of APRN before becoming its CEO. He had served as the CFO of the company since Feb. 2016.

Now that Salzberg is acting as the CEO of Blue Apron Holdings Inc, the company will need a replacement for him as CFO. APRN notes that it has already begun the process of finding a new CFO.

“I know that I speak for everyone at Blue Apron in thanking Matt for his leadership and tireless dedication to the company,” the new Blue Apron Holdings Inc CEO said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company.”

The change in leadership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc comes as the company has been struggling to satisfy investors. It hasn’t been doing well with its quarterly earnings reports lately and its stock has been floundering as a result. It’s possible that this new CEO can breath some life back into the company and investors are likely hoping the same.

APRN stock was up 8% as of Friday afternoon, but is down 67% year-to-date.

