Boston Scientific’s (BSX) Robust Earnings Growth Keep it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. BSX has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

BSX ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $35.9 billion.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BSX has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BSX's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Boston Scientific a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BSX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BSX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of BSX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.