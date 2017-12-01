BP (BP) a Strong Buy on Outstanding Earnings Visibility

BP Plc (NYSE:BP) is a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of BP is $132.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 10 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 10 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 362 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BP as a Strong Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. BP has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BP has realized well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BP's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BP a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.