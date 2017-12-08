BP (BP) Shares a Buy on Quant Score

BP Plc (NYSE:BP) is one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a member of the 289 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. BP's market value is $131.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 19 among the 289 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 19 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 754 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BP has a current recommendation of Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BP has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BP has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BP a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of BP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.