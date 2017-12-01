Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Earnings Growth Penalize Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is derived using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BMY has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector BMY is a component of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. BMY has a market value of $100.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BMY puts it 63 among the 134 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BMY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BMY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BMY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BMY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.