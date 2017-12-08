Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Industry Group Rank Penalize Rating

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is a $103.5 billion in market value constituent of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BMY puts it 64 among the 134 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. BMY is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 370 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 2,185 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BMY has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BMY has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BMY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BMY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bristol-Myers Squibb Co a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BMY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of BMY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.