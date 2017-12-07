Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ) reported earnings last night and Wall Street loved what they saw. AVGO stock is trading up 4% on the headline. Coming into the event, the stock was already up 45% year-to-date, so the rally continues.

The report was decent as management beat expectations on the top- and bottom-lines. They also guided forward without any alarming asterisks, so investors breathed a sigh of relief. Regardless, it is likely that markets were not too worried about the execution, but rather the headlines from their bid for Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ).

Personally, I think that from a price action perspective, the looming headline is a win-win situation. I believe that the near-term traders will buy AVGO stock if they succeed or fail in their QCOM acquisition efforts.

Headlines aside, fundamentally AVGO stock is far from cheap. But we are in the age where we need to invent new terminology, like “the cloud” and “internet of things,” to refer to the many new ways that we depend on tech.

We need it now more than ever and we will increase our dependency on it even faster going forward. Broadcom being a provider of a broad variety of tech — pun intended — has room to prosper with or without QCOM.

How to Play AVGO Stock

Central to my bullish bet today is that I see value in AVGO stock’s price-to-book ratio. At 5.5, I am confident that it won’t be a massive mistake if I have to own the shares at a discount. In this strong macroeconomic environment, traders will buy the dips to support my trade.

