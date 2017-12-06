Brookfield Business Partners’ (BBU) Strong Quant Score Make it a Buy

Currently, Brookfield Business Partners Lp (NYSE:BBU) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BBU has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

The company is one of the 554 companies in the GICS Industrials sector and is a member of the 30 company Construction & Engineering GICS industry group within this sector. BBU has a market value of $1,365.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 30 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Construction & Engineering industry group is ranked 65 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BBU has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BBU's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. BBU's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Brookfield Business Partners' fundamental scores give BBU a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BBU's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BBU's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BBU currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.