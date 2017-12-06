Why You Should Buy Microsoft Corporation Stock on the Dip

After a big run in the tech sector, investors are starting to take profits, as seen with the drops in operators like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). This is no surprise, but the situation could present some opportunities to get better valuations.

Source: Shutterstock

Consider Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), for example. During the past week, MSFT stock has dropped from $85 a share to $81 a share. Yet, even thought MSFT stock did not have a huge move on the upside this year, the total return has come to 30%.

This low-volatility pattern is probably a good thing, especially if there is a rotation in tech. MSFT stock may not be as vulnerable on the downside. As InvestorPlace.com‘s Chris Fraley has noted, the company “remains one of the steadiest performers in the investment world.”

A key is that the fortunes of MSFT stock are tied to the cloud business. If anything, this category is likely to continue to see robust growth. The cloud provides clear-cut advantages like improved analytics, lower implementation/maintenance costs and centralized data. These are the kinds of things that are strategic priorities for companies — which should mean insulation for MSFT stock against budget tightening.

According to IDC, the cloud market for software is forecast to grow from $78.4 billion in 2016 to a staggering $151.6 billion by 2020 — translating into an 18% compound annual growth rate. This is certainly big enough to move the needle for MSFT stock.

MSFT Stock and the Cloud Strategy

Microsoft has many inherent strengths for cloud computing. The company has a trusted brand, a large number of customers and a global IT infrastructure.

But, of course, MSFT has gone well beyond all this. For example, it has retooled its Office products, Dynamics CRM and other critical applications. Microsoft has also been smart with its acquisitions, such as its deal for LinkedIn. This has meant that the company now controls a professional network of over 500 million members.

Interestingly enough, MSFT’s legacy technologies have turned out to be critical. They have allowed for so-called hybrid environments, which provide customers with the option of on-premise solutions. This approach has been attractive for companies that are in heavily regulated industries.

And, finally, Microsoft has been aggressive with its partnerships. One of the latest is with SAP SE (ADR)(NYSE: SAP ), which is one of the world’s largest providers of ERP applications. The company should be a nice generator of demand for MSFT cloud apps and infrastructure solutions.

