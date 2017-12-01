Is It Time to ‘Buy the Dip’ in Momo Inc (ADR)?

Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO ) stock has had an interesting 2017. While this social media firm continues to grow its base and tear through earnings and revenue estimates, analysts have slammed MOMO stock twice this year after releasing earnings.

The most recent occurrence was Tuesday. After blowing away analysts earnings and revenue estimates — which would mean a huge rally for say, US firms like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) or Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR ) — MOMO stock dropped 20%.

And the fact that it’s the second time this has happened this year makes it even more mysterious. When Q2 numbers were released the stock came off its highs and dropped more than 30% in just a few days trading.

Yet MOMO stock is up 40% year to date, even after these stunning swoons.

What does MOMO do? It started as a dating service app for the huge amount of young people who were migrating to the booming cities around China. China has 20 cities with a population of more than 7 million. The U.S. has one.

Recently, it has gotten into the streaming business — live concerts, performances and other content that it can charge its nearly 90 million Monthly Active Users a premium to use.

It seems some analysts aren’t happy with the substantial revenue growth; they want to see it come from a specific aspect of the business.

This is a classic situation where one set of investors see opportunity in this 6-year-old company that just revamped its market strategy a couple years ago. And another set see an unsettled company that may be making money, but isn’t making it in the right places.

