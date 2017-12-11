Charter Communications (CHTR) a Hold on Feeble Earnings Growth

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is one of 92 companies within the Media GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. CHTR has a market value of $80.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CHTR puts it 34 among the 92 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 245 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 2,289 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CHTR is rated as a Hold using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Charter Communications has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CHTR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. CHTR's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Charter Communications' fundamental scores give CHTR a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CHTR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CHTR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of CHTR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.