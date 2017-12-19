Chesapeake Energy (CHK) a Strong Sell on Dismal Earnings Momentum

Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) is ranked as a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CHK has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

As one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector the company is a component of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. CHK has a market value of $3.2 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CHK puts it 266 among the 290 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 65 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Chesapeake Energy has realized below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. CHK's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Chesapeake Energy a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CHK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CHK currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.