Chesapeake Energy (CHK) a Strong Sell on Poor Earnings Visibility

Currently, Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) has a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. CHK has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

With a $3.5 billion market value, CHK ranks in the top half of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the upper half of its sector group, Energy, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 268 among the 289 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 333 among the 362 companies in the sector of its Energy sector, and number 4,434 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Chesapeake Energy has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CHK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. CHK's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Chesapeake Energy's fundamental scores give CHK a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CHK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of CHK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.