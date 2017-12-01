Chevron’s (CVX) Healthy Earnings Visibility Make it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) is the result of using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CVX has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector CVX is a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CVX is $221.3 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 46 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CVX has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CVX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. CVX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Chevron's fundamental scores give CVX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CVX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CVX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of CVX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

