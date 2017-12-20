Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) a Strong Sell on Funereal Industry Group Rank

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (NYSE:CBI) is one of the 555 companies in the GICS Industrials sector, and a member of the 30 company Construction & Engineering GICS industry group within this sector. CBI's market value is $1.8 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CBI puts it 29 among the 30 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 544 among the 555 companies in the sector, and number 4,597 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CBI as a Strong Sell. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CBI has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Construction & Engineering industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Chicago Bridge & Iron has attained below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CBI's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CBI's grade for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Chicago Bridge & Iron a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CBI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CBI's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of CBI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.