Why Is Chicago’s Famous Rock ‘N’ Roll McDonald’s Closing?

Chicago will be ridding itself of the famous rock ‘n’ roll McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) as the company looks to the future.

The fast food chain announced that the popular Illinois fast food joint will be shuttering its doors as it readies itself for a remodeling. Once the McDonald’s returns, it will no longer carry the rock ‘n’ roll theme with it, becoming nothing more than a plain burger store.

The move is part of a broader restructuring effort as the company seeks to change the look of all of its 14,000 U.S. locations. The restaurant owner hopes to change the way its stores look to a more modern setting by 2020 in all of these eateries.

The rock ‘n’ roll McDonald’s is located at Clark and Ontario streets and it was a popular rock-themed tourist attraction that carried with it the nostalgia of the golden age of the music genre. The new version of it will simply have a more modern interior, self-order kiosks and table service.

All of these elements are part of the company’s planned “experience of the future” as it seeks to bring in more customers who are seeking an improved dining experience. It will also include solar panels and an “enhanced McCafe presence,” according to franchise owner Nick Karavites.

He also owns and operates 22 Chicago-area McDonald’s stores.

MCD stock gained 0.5% on Friday afternoon.